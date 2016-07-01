Liverpool: Klopp unsure who’ll start in net against Porto

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that Simon Mignolet will not be selected for Liverpool's Champions League game against Porto on Wednesday, casting further doubt upon the goalkeeper's future with the club.



Mignolet began the campaign as Liverpool's first choice, earning starts in the Premier League while Loris Karius started in the Champions League.



But Karius has started six of Liverpool's last seven games, with Mignolet left to handle the FA Cup fourth-round loss to West Bromwich Albion on Jan. 27, and Klopp said that the process in which he decides upon his starting keeper has changed.



"To be honest, I have not made the final decision, but it is not the same situation as it was," Klopp told reporters. "A good one will play, but I haven't made the decision so far."



Karius, has earned a clean sheet in two of his last three games, including a 2-0 win away against Southampton on Sunday and a 3-0 win at Huddersfield Town on Jan. 30.

