With reports coming in that Liverpool play-maker Philippe Coutinho is on his way to Barcelona comes news that Red boss Jurgen Klopp has already identified his successor. Reports from Brazil state that the German tactician is now resigned to losing the 25-year-old and that he has set his sights on West Ham United’s Manuel Lanzini to be his Anfield replacement.





Should the Merseyside giants collect £90M from his sale, then ESPN Brazil states that Klopp would prefer to bring in a replacement who is already familiar with the Premier League and the 24-year-old Lanzini, who was one of the success stories last season during a difficult season for the club, is now the priority.

His current employers however, will fight to keep his in East London and aware of the financial clout Liverpool will have thanks to the Coutinho sale, are likely to want top dollar before they consider his departure. Lanzini himself stated only recently that he is happy in the capital but the chance of a move to one of Europe’s top clubs may be too good to turn down