Latest reports suggest that Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk will stay at Southampton for the rest of the season. The 26-year-old has been the subject of huge speculation over a possible move to Liverpool with both Chelsea and Manchester City also understood to be in the running.



It seems however, that this particular transfer saga is going to have an unhappy ending for the Merseysiders with the Daily Mail claiming that Saints’ bosses are 99.9 per-cent sure the player will be at the club come 11pm this evening when the window closes.

