Liverpool latest: Southampton 99.9 per-cent sure that van Dijk will stay at St Mary's
31 August at 12:05
Latest reports suggest that Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk will stay at Southampton for the rest of the season. The 26-year-old has been the subject of huge speculation over a possible move to Liverpool with both Chelsea and Manchester City also understood to be in the running.
It seems however, that this particular transfer saga is going to have an unhappy ending for the Merseysiders with the Daily Mail claiming that Saints’ bosses are 99.9 per-cent sure the player will be at the club come 11pm this evening when the window closes.
Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino has assured van Dijk that there is a place for him at the club despite the player wanting to make a summer move away. Liverpool have been the highest biddesr so far and are believed to be ready to launch a £70M assault for the Dutchman. The Daily Mail claims that even this will probably not be enough to prize him away for the south-coast.
