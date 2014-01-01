Liverpool & Lazio go head to head over Brazilian starlet

British taboid The Sun report that Premier League outfit Liverpool FC and Serie A side Lazio are bound to go head to head over Gremio's 24 year old Brazilian striker Luan Viera.



According to the report, Jurgen Klopp's club has been in advanced talks with Gremio for the player born in 1993, and who has come up through the ranks at the Brazilian club. However, The Sun reports further, the Merseysiders could face stiff competition from Serie A side Lazio whose Sporting Director, Igli Tare, is according to the report interested in the player.



During the four seasons Luan has played for Gremio's first team, the attacker has featured 210 times across all competitions getting on the scoresheet on 55 different occasions. Luan was a part of the Brazilian Olympic team that won gold at the Rio De Janeiro Olympic Games in 2016 as well as having won the Copa Libertadores last year.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari