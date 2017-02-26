Liverpool are in pole position to sign Ryan Sessegnon, t

Fichajes remind us that Liverpool had already sounded out the England Under-17 prospect (who is not yet allowed to sign a professional deal) as to his willingness to sign with the Anfield side.

Fulham were completely unwilling to budge, however.

Sessegnon played in last year’s European Under-17 Championships, and has collected five England caps.

The Roehampton native seems destined to move away from Craven Cottage, but where will he go? Either way, May 18th should be key, seeing as that is when he will be allowed to sign his first professional deal…

Sessegnon has already made 15 appearances for the Cottagers this season in Championship play, making ten starts and scoring twice, adding two more assists.