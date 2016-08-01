Nicolo Barella.

Liverpool have become the surprise front-runner to sign highly-rated Cagliari midfielder TeamTalk quotes Sardinian journal La Nuova who broke the story that the Merseysiders lead a plethora of other clubs in trying to secure the 20-year-old’s signature.

It’s reported that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp sent his scouts to the peninsula last weekend to watch the player in action against Fiorentina and who sent back glowing reviews to the German tactician.



The problem for the Anfield club is that in Cagliari patron Tommaso Giulini, they face a man who is determined to hang on to his best players at the end of the season and who has reportedly told Barella’s agent that his client will be going nowhere in the summer.



Currently under contract in Sardinia until 2021, Barella has broken on to the scene this season after spending last year on-loan at third tier Como. He’s also currently playing for the Italy Under-20 national team and has a host of other clubs including Chelsea, Juventus and AC Milan also monitoring his progress.





Photo courtesy of Getty Images