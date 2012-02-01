Liverpool legend backs their new signing
01 September at 18:25Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has backed their new signing, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin, for great success at his new club, according to a report from FourFourTwo.
The England international made the move from Arsenal, snubbing a new contract from them and an offer from interested party Chelsea.
Already a boyhood fan of the club, Oxlade-Chamberlin has been tipped for great things at Merseyside, and Gerrard agrees.
"I think he's already become a fantastic player, and that's the reason why we spent 35 million pounds on him," said the former England star, now Liverpool's academy coach. "I think he definitely strengthens the group and the team.
"He's English, he's 24, he's just coming into his peak years. He's a very quick and exciting player.
"He seems as if he wasn't happy at Arsenal, so now hopefully he can settle down, give the best years of his career at Liverpool Football Club. But I think he's a very, very positive signing.'
By Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_talbot
