Liverpool legend backs Trent Alexander-Arnold
16 August at 14:05Liverpool legend and former club captain Steven Gerrard has backed Reds youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold to become a ‘top, top player’, according to the Independent.
Liverpool beat Bundesliga side Hoffenhiem 2-1 in their first leg of the Champions League qualifier, with the 18-year-old opened the scoring with a deadly free-kick.
Gerrard, Liverpool’s current under-18s coach, spoke after the game, praising the youngster, “I know this kid well. He is going to be a top, top player. I think Nathaniel Clyne has to be very, very careful this season because he's already breathing down his neck. And performances like tonight [and] he's letting Jurgen Klopp know he's ready for the big time.
“He's a great professional. He's down at the academy all the time and he hasn't forgotten where he's come from. He's very ground and always wants to learn.
“I remember him coming into the academy pre-season and asking where he could improve and that type of stuff. I'm absolutely delighted for him and his family and it bodes well for the future.”
Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_talbot
Go to comments