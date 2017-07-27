Liverpool legend concerned over Coutinho body language amid Barcelona rumoured switch
27 July at 17:30Liverpool legend John Barnes admits that he is concerned over where Phillipe Coutinho’s head is, following his rumoured switch to Barcelona, according to the Metro.
The Reds playmaker has been linked with a £133m move to the La Liga giants for the past week and even suggested to have agreed terms with them, as the Catalan side are eying a possible replacement of attacker Neymar – and Barnes feels that the news is affecting Coutinho.
The former England international said to ESPN, “You could tell by the way he reacted after he scored, with no celebration or anything, that something isn’t quite right with Philippe at Liverpool.
‘It would be great if Liverpool keep him, but if he goes, I wish him all the best.
‘Jürgen Klopp still has a good squad, so he will maximise the potential of the squad without Coutinho. We’d like him to stay, but if he goes Klopp will still find a way of being competitive.’
Jacque Talbot
