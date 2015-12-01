​Speaking during Real Madrid’s UEFA Super Cup win over Manchester United, Gerrard said that Jurgen Klopp is “desperate” to keep the 25-year-old Coutinho, whom Barcelona want as a replacement for Neymar.

"The good thing from the Liverpool fans' point of view is the manager is desperate to keep hold of him and is trying everything to keep hold of him," he said on BT Sport (via ESPN).

​Coutinho was recently reported to have told Klopp himself that he wanted to join Barcelona, who are reported to be readying an 132 million move.

"The owners want him to stay,” Gerrard continued.

“This is not a situation where Liverpool need money or to cash in. We're not a selling club so they're gonna do everything in their power for him to stay.

"But at the end of the day it comes down to Philippe Coutinho and his decision and what he's prepared to do, what type of war he's prepared to create to get out, because Liverpool won't make it easy for him."

​Coutinho scored 13 EPL goals last season, adding seven assists, his most productive season since moving from Inter in 2012 for a measly €13m.