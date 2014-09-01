Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has revealed the two Manchester United players he hated during his playing career at Anfield. Wednesday marked the 10,000th day since the Merseyside club lifted the league title and the former England skipper has been quoted by the

Gerrard claimed that; “When you're lining up in the tunnel against Rio and Gary Neville you want to do everything in your power to beat them, there’s hatred there, that’s exactly how it is. When you meet up for England at that time, you pretend you like them, but your career finishes, their career finishes and your friendship starts for real”.



He went on to admit that; “I've got nothing but respect for Rio as a player, he played for a top club all his life, he's a good fella as well. I’m enjoying the role at BT with him as well."