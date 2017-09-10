,.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has expressed his concern over some of Reds manager Jürgen Klopp choice of line-up, according to futnsoccer.

Manchester City beat a hapless Liverpool 5-0 at the Etihad, following Sadio Mane getting sent off for a controversial clash with City goalkeeper Ederson, with the former Benfica man needing stiches to his face.

Now Sky Sports pundit Carragher has said, “I know Lovren wasn’t 100 percent, but as a centre-back you need to play 40, 50 games a season.

“You’ve got to go out and play. You’re not going to be 100 percent fit all the time. It’s Manchester City away, you’ve got to play.

“I’m not saying it was Klavan’s fault that Liverpool did this, but he’s not quite at the level of Lovren or [Joel] Matip.

“He’s below, that’s why he’s third choice. But it’s not a fight to get into the team really, you know who Liverpool’s first two centre-halves are.”