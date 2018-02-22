Liverpool legend: ‘I am member of a Lazio fan club’
24 April at 16:20Liverpool legend Bruce Grobbelaar has revealed he became an honorary member of Lazio fan club as his heroics helped the Reds beat AS Roma on penalties in the 1984 European Cup final.
The match was played at Stadio Olimpico, Rome as Philip George Neal’s 13th minute goal was cancelled by Roberto Pruzzo before the break. The match ended in a 1-1 draw and the outcome of the fixture was decided on penalties.
Liverpool converted four of their penalties, while Roma managed to convert only two of their shots from the spot kick. The Merseyside club face Roma in the semi-final of the Champions League on Tuesday and Grobbelaar stressed that he is disliked by the Giallorossi fans since then.
"Roma fans have not forgiven me. I'm on the Olimpico black list, but I have earned the Lazio affection: I became an honorary member of a Lazio Club in South Africa,” Grobbelaar explained.
