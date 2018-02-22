Liverpool legend: No point pressing Busquets, he's a nightmare
22 February at 22:40Steven Gerrard has issued quite the praise to fellow midfielder Sergi Busquets.
Speaking as a BT Sport pundit about the midfielder – who had an insane completion rate in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Wednesday in Champions League action – Gerrard went as far as to say that pressing him was “a waste of useless energy”.
“Having played against him, in the end you stop pressing him because it’s just so frustrating,” the Liverpool legend – never one to slack off in a game – said.
“You can’t get near him, you can’t get the ball off him, you can’t get close.
“If you come out of your position to press him, he pops it around you - and you can’t do it for 90 minutes because you’re just using useless energy up."
“He’s an absolute nightmare to play against. He didn’t break sweat. It almost looks like he’s in second gear.”
