Liverpool legend pushes for Aubameyang signing
09 January at 16:15That is the view of Liverpool legend and former Reds coach Phil Thompson. Jurgen Klopp needs to fill the void left by Coutinho’s move to Barcelona.
A 160 million euro deal was finally confirmed this week, which left Liverpool now facing the task of bringing in reinforcements. The good news is that Klopp’s budget is not an issue, meaning they can spend big this month.
Monaco winger Thomas Lemar is widely considered Liverpool’s top target. But Thompson feels Klopp should push for a reunion with Borussia Dortmund hitman Pierre-Emrick Aubameyang, with the Bundesliga goalscorer eyeing a move.
Maybe it should be used for an out-and-out striker and then Roberto Firmino can drop back and play the Coutinho role," Thompson told Sky Sports.
"Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one who would be on my list and somebody you could get. It would certainly be that quality you'd be looking for, although he would need to have the right the work ethic. I’m not sure why he's not been on more sides' shopping lists.”
Go to comments