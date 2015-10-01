Liverpool legend says Mane is more important than Coutinho
14 September at 12:55Liverpool legend turned Jamie Carragher says Sadio Mane is more important to the side than want-away attacker Philippe Coutinho, following the Reds 2-2 draw with La Liga side Sevilla, according to the Daily Mail.
Coutinho had been linked with a move away all summer window, even handing a transfer request.
After the match Carragher - standing alongside Mane - spoke to Jan Age Fjortoft, who was interviewing the pair for Nordic broadcaster Viasport.
The former Liverpool centre-back said: 'Mane was outstanding for Liverpool in the first half.
'We speak a lot about Coutinho but Mane is the most important player for Liverpool. It's a shame he's going to miss the next three games.'
Mane added: 'We were a little bit downbeat at half time after missing the penalty but we're all professional and we're all behind him [Firmino].
'He's a very important player for us and has scored a lot of important goals for us.'
