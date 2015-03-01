Liverpool’s relationship with Southampton in the transfer window has been hectic in recent years, the Merseyside club have already brought Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, Nathaniel Clyne and Sadio Mane from the South-Coast and former captain Phil Thompson has urged boss Jurgen Klopp to return to St Mary’s once again this summer to bolster his squad.



Speaking to Sky Sports , Thompson declared that Saints midfielderwould be the perfect fit for the club explaining that; “There might be a bit of interest as well in Romeu, who has had an excellent season and does exactly what it says on the tin. He's a destroyer; he's got a great attitude and passes the ball very well”.

"If Southampton were interested in cashing in then he'd offer us something we don't really have at the moment."



The 25-year-old Spaniard is under contract until 2021 and has made 42 appearances in all competitions this term.