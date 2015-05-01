Former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina could be set for a reunion with Rafael Benitez at Newcastle, reports from IlBianconero suggest.

Reina, now 35, has been a regular for the partenopei under Maurizio Sarri this season, appearing 19 times already. And he has been a regular at the club since he joined from Liverpool back in 2014.

It is said that Juventus are set to miss out on the Spaniard, who is likely to reunite with former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez at Newcastle in the Premier League. His contract at the Naples based club expires at the end of the ongoing season and he will join the Magpies on a free transfer next summer.

That isn’t all though. Newcastle want to sign Reina this month itself and are willing to offer Napoli a fee in the region of 12 million pounds to sign the keeper. It seems unlikely though, that the Spaniard leaves the partenopei at the club at this point of the season.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)