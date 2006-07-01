Liverpool suffered an EFL Cup defeat to Leicester City earlier this season (0-2 in September), before beating them in Premier League four days later. They haven’t lost twice to the Foxes in a single season since 1998-99.



The last three Premier League meetings between these two clubs have seen 14 goals scored (4.7 goals per game).



Liverpool have lost three competitive games against Leicester City under Jurgen Klopp – against no side have they lost more often during the German manager’s reign at the club.



The Reds have only conceded three goals in their 10 league games at Anfield so far this season; their joint-best tally at this stage of a Premier League campaign (also three in 2006-07).



Excluding Lewis Dunk’s own-goal, of the 45 Premier League goals scored by Liverpool players this season, 36 have been either scored or assisted by Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino or Mohamed Salah (80%), including 17 of the last 19.



The Foxes have only lost one of their last eight Premier League away games (W3 D4 L1), though it did come in their Boxing Day outing at Watford.



Liverpool are unbeaten in 11 Premier League games – their joint-longest such run under Jurgen Klopp. They last went 12 without defeat in March 2015 (a run of 13).