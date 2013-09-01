David Zappacosta. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp as he looks to bolster his defensive ranks this summer.

According to Transfermarketweb, Liverpool are lining up a £13 million move for Torino right-backThe 24-year-old has been targeted by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp as he looks to bolster his defensive ranks this summer.

With Torino striker Andrea Belotti on many clubs radar, club President Urbano Cairo is reluctant to open negotiations over any more of his players, despite the club looking for a cash injection ahead of next term. Having signed the Italian from Atalanta for just £3.5 million in 2015, the price quoted would signify a huge profit for the Granata despite the recent statement from their patron.



Klopp wants cover at right-back for Nathaniel Clyne whilst at the same time generating a competition for places. The German tactician is also believed to be keen on bringing Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk and Atletico Madrid’s Jose Gimenez to Anfield this summer in a radical shake-up of the personnel at his disposal.