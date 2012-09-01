Liverpool have an option in mind in case Philippe Coutinho were to leave.

According to the latest reports from a source close to West Ham, it’s Manuel Lanzini, who scored eight Premier League goals last season.

@ExWHUemployee, who is known for the accurate information he provides about the East Londoners, claims that the Anfield side have been eyeing the Argentine, who is wanted in case Coutinho joins either Paris Saint-Germain or Barcelona.

The Brazilian, who is 25 and is coming off a strong season, is liked by both clubs, with the Blaugrana lining him up as a potential replacement for Neymar. Otherwise, Neymar himself is said to want to play alongside his Selecao team-mate in France.

Lanzini, 24, has a deal with West Ham until 2020, but is expected to sign a new one in the coming weeks.

Asked about a potential move to Arsenal back in May, he had stated that

Does he still think that?

“for now, I am thinking of the next game then thinking of having good holidays with the family. I am very happy here.”