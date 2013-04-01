Ivan Perisic and Roma’s Leandro Paredes.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is lining up a stunning £52 million double swoop on Serie A this summer. Italian transfer site TuttoMercatoWeb claims that the German tactician’s targets are Inter Milan’sand Roma’s

Croatian international winger Perisic, who has a contract at the club until 2020, has had a sensational season and has been linked with several big European teams; Klopp however, is believed to be the front-runner to land his signature having been his coach during his time at Borussia Dortmund. The Merseyside are reportedly ready to offer the Nerazzurri £30 million to bring him to Anfield.



Liverpool’s interest in Argentine midfielder Paredes stretches back to last summer when the Reds looked on course to bring him to the Premier League. The 22-year-old decided to remain in the Italian capital and has been rewarded by getting more game time this season which has seen him make 23 appearances for the Giallorossi, scoring three times including a stunning strike in last weekend’s win over Sassuolo. Latest reports suggest that Klopp will offer Roma around £22 million for his services.

