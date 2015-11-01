Reports from Sky Sport Italia claim that Liverpool are lining up a bid for highly-rated Juventus youngster Francesco Cassata. The 19-year-old has been nurtured in the club’s youth academy and is currently out on-loan at Serie B side Ascoli.



Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has taken a particular liking to the player and has had his scouting team closely monitoring his progress. Reports from Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio also claim that the Premier League club are preparing to submit an offer of £8.7 million to bring him to Anfield.

The German tactician has made no secret of his desire to bring in top-class young talent to ensure the future of the Merseyside giants. Cassata has made 18 appearances for Ascoli this season netting once. Born in Sarzana, the youngster has impressed in the Bianconeri’s Primavera side with coach Massimo Allegri deciding to send him to Ascoli to gain valuable first-team experience.





S.M