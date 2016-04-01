Liverpool look to Borussia Dortmund wonderkid as Coutinho replacement
30 July at 14:05Liverpool are ensuring that they are not left completely empty handed should their star player Phillippe Coutinho make the move to La Liga giants Barcelona for a fee suggested to be around £90m.
As a replacement – or as a part of the replacement – they are looking to Borussia Dortmund player Christian Pulisic, according to the Daily Mirror via Squawka.
The American teenager enjoyed a great breakthrough season last campaign, making 29 appearances for the West German side, including that of the Champions League.
Reds manager Jürgen Klopp is suggested to be keen on the talented 18-year-old from his former club, and was even linked with the attacker before.
As looks as though, then, that Klopp is set to reignite his interest in Pulisic – but only if the Merseyside club and the Spanish outfit Barca have successful showdown talks with regards to Brazil international Coutinho, and this rests on whether the global star Neymar does end up forcing a move to French side Paris Saint-Germain.
By Jacque Talbot
