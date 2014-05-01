Inter are searching for midfield reinforcements this month. This of course, is no surprise but what is surprising is the way the pendulum seems to be swinging between the various targets.



Chelsea’s John Obi Mikel has already said yes to a move to the San Siro but the nerazzurri do not seem 100% convinced. Sporting Director Piero Ausilio has other things on his mind namely Atalanta’s young starlet Roberto Gagliardini and negotiations between the two parties are believed to be in the advanced stages.



Another name that continues to circulate however is Liverpool’s Lucas Leiva. The 29-year-old Brazilian is out of contract at Anfield in the summer and Inter remain favourites to take him. The problem seems to be the actual arrangement that would see him leave Merseyside after nearly 10 years. Liverpool has given the green-light for the player to depart in January, but not on a half-season loan-deal. The Reds want at least an agreement with the nerazzurri, that the Italian club will take the player outright at the end of the current campaign.



Inter were looking for an initial dry-loan which would give them time to decide whether to make Lucas’s potential move to Serie A permanent, Liverpool want any future business to be included in an initial deal this month.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler