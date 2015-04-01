With all the talk surrounding Liverpool concentrating on their quest for Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk, boss Jurgen Klopp is closing in on another summer signing with the news today that the Premier League giants have made a £15.4M offer to Rennes for midfielder Benjamin Andre.





According to reports in Le Telegramme (via The Express) , the 26-year-old has been scouted extensively by the Merseysiders and Klopp is now keen to get the deal closed out before the August 31 deadline.

It’s understood that the German tactician wants another holding midfield player after the departure of Lucas Leiva to Lazio and the Frenchman has been identified as the perfect foil for Emre Can (despite his future still being in serious doubt) in the centre of the park. The journal writes that a bid is forthcoming from the Anfield club for the player who has been at the Ligue 1 side since 2014.