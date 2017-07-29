Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp now has his eyes firmly fixed on Barcelona midfielder Rafinha. Reports in Spain suggest that the German tactician has identified the 24-year-old as the player he wants to bring in to his midfield this season.





The Brazilian was a regular fixture in Lis Enrique’s Barca side last season before injury brought his campaign to a premature close in April. Spanish journal Mundo Deportivo reports that Klopp is ready to splash out a near club record to bring him to Anfield next term.

There had been previous reports that Barcelona were set to offer Rafinha as part of any deal that took Philippe Coutinho in the opposite direction but this has been denied by sources close to the Merseyside club.



The player has a contract at the Camp Nou until 2020 but has already stated that his future at Barca remains uncertain claiming that; “My future is open and only God knows what will happen.”