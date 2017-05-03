Liverpool look set to make a move for highly-rated Polish striker Lukasz Teodorczyk despite his agent stating that his client is happy at current club Anderlecht. Having rifled in 28 goals in all competitions this season, Teodorczyk is attracting attention from some big name clubs including the Merseysiders and West Ham United.





Having initially joined the Belgian side on-loan from Dynamo Kyiv, Teodorczyk recently made the move permanent and talkSPORT revealed on Friday that he could be sold for as little as £12M in the summer.



His agent, Marcin Kubacki, poured water on these claims however when he explained to Het Nieuwsblad that; “Many clubs are still aware of him, you know. Let us wait and see how he finishes the Play-offs first. Anyway, it is not absolutely necessary for him to leave Anderlecht this summer."

Other reports state that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is prepared to up his bid to around £20M in order to convince Anderlecht to part with their star striker this summer.