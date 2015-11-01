Liverpool make contact over €28m Serie A star
31 March at 14:45Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has set his sights on Sampdoria striker Luis Muriel, according to a report of Tuttomercatoweb (via passioneinter). The Premier League giants are rumoured to have already made contact with Sampdoria asking information about the player’s transfer availability. The Serie A giants are only open to sell Muriel for his release clause which is set to € 28 million.
The Colombian striker has had a great season at the Marassi having netted 12 goals and registered 9 assists in 31 appearances with the blucerchiati.
Earlier last week, however, the Colombia striker picked up an hamstring injury while on International duty with his national team and his return to the pitch is still unknown.
According to reports in Italy, Klopp is considering matching the striker’s release clause at the end of the season.
Sampdoria’s boss Marco Giampaolo has recently admitted that he believes the striker will leave Sampdoria at the end of the season given that many top European clubs are interested in signing the 25-year-old, including Serie A giants Inter.
Go to comments