Liverpool make contact to sign unhappy Real Madrid star
12 January at 10:00Liverpool are looking for a replacement for Philippe Coutinho and according to Tuttosport (via ilbianconero) the Reds have already made contact to sign a potential heir to the Brazilian ace. The Italian paper reports Liverpool have contacted Real Madrid to sound out the transfer availability of Dani Ceballos.
The U21 Spain International is struggling with game time and Juventus have also set sights on the talented midfielder who turns 22 in August.
The Turin-based paper, however, claims Liverpool are ahead of the bianconeri in race to sign Ceballos as contact between the Reds and Real Madrid have already begun.
As of today it is hard to believe that Real Madrid will accept to sell their star in the January window but the player is not happy with his lack of game time and could push to leave Real Madrid to get more game time in another big club six month before the beginning of the World Cup.
