Liverpool make € 45 million bid for Napoli star
03 March at 16:00Liverpool are interested in signing Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne and, according to The Sun (via areanapoli), the Reds have already made an offer in the region of € 45 million. The British tabloid reports that Klopp informed Napoli about his interest for Insigne in January but Napoli rejected the German boss’ approach with the former Borussia Dortmund star who tried to tempt Napoli with an offer of € 45 million.
Insigne is being negotiating a new contract with Napoli for the last year but the two parties have yet to reach economic agreement over the player’s contract extension.
Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that the player’s agent will meet the club by the end of the month to continue new contract talks but at the moment an agreement seems far to be found despite Napoli is Insigne’s childhood club having the player thrived in the club’s academy.
Insigne’s Napoli deal runs until 2019.
