Reports on Tuttomercatoweb suggest that Liverpool have made Leicester City midfieldertheir number one summer transfer target. The PFA and African Player of the Year is now believed to be the man Reds boss Jurgen Klopp will turn to try to his side into a title winning team.

With the current campaign in danger of petering out in a whimper after it seemed as though a title challenge was a very real possibility, the German tactician knows that his team needs strength in depth and will start another rebuild this summer.



26-year-old Mahrez has failed to hit the heights this season after an incredible 2015-16 campaign. Having been rumoured to have been instrumental in getting Premier League winning coach Claudio Ranieri dismissed last week, the Algerian international made a spectacular return to form in last Monday’s 3-1 win over the Merseyside giants.



The Foxes paid just £500,000 to Le Havre to bring Mahrez to England in 2014; any further sale will see the champions make a huge profit one of the players who inspired them to title glory last May.