Liverpool have made Ryan Sessegnon a priority of their defence this summer, the Liverpool Echo writes.

The 16-year-old has been a sensation at Fulham this season, enough to earn the moniker "new Bale". Bursting onto the scene to score seven goals, helping the Cottagers occupy the final playoff spot (for the moment).

He has already agreed to a deal with Fulham, but needs to turn seventeen in order to sign it. He plans to sign it on July 1st, but Liverpool are ready to beat the Cottagers to it.

Jurgen Klopp has had him scouted on numerous occasions. Liverpool are lacking options at the back, with James Milner a strong attacker but not a natural full-back, and Alberto Moreno a horrific defender. The Spaniard looks to be phased out after an awful start to the campaign.

