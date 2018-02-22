Liverpool, Man City-linked GK has chosen Inter Milan
11 April at 17:10Inter are in pole position for a young goalkeeping talent, according to FC Inter 1908.
According to the Italian outlet, the Zorya Luhansk star is very much liked by the Nerazzurri, but Leicester are also in the running. Beyond that, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Watford also like the 19-year-old.
The thing is, the shotstopper has expressed a preference for the Nerazzurri, who seem him as someone who can eventually take over from veteran Samir Handanovic.
He is worth just over €6 million, but the Beneamata needs to hurry to beat the competition.
Speaking recently, agent Irakli Khvedeliani had admitted that “there are several clubs keeping close tracks of Lunin. I think there is also interest from Austrai's RB Salzburg. Inter and Leicester are keeping tabs on the player. I do not know about the interests of Naples and AS Rome, but I can not exclude contacts with the club.”
