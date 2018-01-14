Liverpool - Man City: Live updates and confirmed lineups

• Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League home games against Man City (W10 D4, since a 1-2 loss in May 2003), winning the last four in a row.

• Indeed, the only team Man City have had a longer winless away run against in the competition is Arsenal (15 games between 1992 and 2012).

• Manchester City won the reverse fixture 5-0 back in September – they’ve not done the league double against Liverpool in over 80 years, since the 1936-37 campaign that saw them win the first of their four top-flight titles.

• The Reds have conceded just four goals in their last 13 Premier League home games (W7 D6 L0), keeping nine clean sheets in that time.

• Liverpool haven’t won four Premier League games in a row since December 2016 – the fourth game of which was a home win against Manchester City.

• Only two teams have ever had a longer unbeaten Premier League run than Man City’s current streak of 30 without defeat – Arsenal (49 between 2003 and 2004) and Chelsea (40 between 2004 and 2005).

• No opposing manager has beaten Pep Guardiola more often than Jurgen Klopp in all competitions (4, level with Jose Mourinho).

• Since Klopp took charge of Liverpool in October 2015, the Reds have won more points in Premier League games between the ‘big six’ than any other side (39). They also have more wins (9), fewer defeats (3) and more goals (40) than anyone else in these fixtures.

• Mohamed Salah has been involved in 22 goals in his opening 21 Premier League games for Liverpool (17 goals, 5 assists); only two players have ever been involved in more in their opening 21 Premier League games for a club – Andy Cole at Newcastle and Dwight Yorke at Manchester United (23 each).

• Sergio Aguero has scored more Premier League goals against Liverpool than any other Man City player (6 in 11 games). However, the Argentine is yet to score in five visits to Anfield in the competition – only at Selhurst Park has he played as many games without finding the net.