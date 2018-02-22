Premier League target Timo Werner has committed his future to Leipzig.

The German international has caught the eye with his 17 overall goals this season with Leipzig, enough to attract the attention of clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

​Yet the Mirror ( via ESPNFC ) now quote the striker as saying that he will be with Red Bull next year, too.

This puts an end to weeks of speculation about the German international, who has netted seven goals in ten games with the Mannschaft.

"Next year, definitely, I will stay in Leipzig," said Werner.

Manchester United fans will be the most disappointed, as the 22-year-old has recently stated that he preferred them over rivals Liverpool.

"I would like to play for two or three clubs, and Manchester United are one of those clubs. But probably not in the next few years – later, when my English is a little bit better! I’m very comfortable at RB Leipzig, though.

“Manchester United and Liverpool were the teams I watched quite a lot in England... but, when I have to decide, I’m more Manchester United than Liverpool."