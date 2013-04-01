Liverpool & Man Utd alerted as Chelsea eye Real Madrid duo in possible Hazard deal
16 February at 16:35Real Madrid are long time admirers of Chelsea star Eden Hazard and several reports in Spain claim the Merengues will make an offer to sign the Belgian at the end of the season.
Hazard has put new contract talks on hold and his father has recently claimed that the player is ‘waiting for a call’ of Real Madrid.
According to The Sun, the two clubs are already in talks over a possible swap deal in the summer.
Real Madrid like Hazard but Chelsea may only accept to sell the Belgian if they can have Marco Asensio in exchange for their talented winger.
It has emerged that Real Madrid rejected a € 150 million bid from the Premier League last summer and Liverpool are believed to be the club that offered as much to sign the Spaniard.
Manchester United are also being linked with Asensio who, however, has a € 700 million release clause.
The Red Devils had also been reported to be interested in Gareth Bale, another player Chelsea would be happy to swap with Hazard, Sport.es claims.
