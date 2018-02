Real Madrid are long time admirers of Chelsea star Eden Hazard and several reports in Spain claim the Merengues will make an offer to sign the Belgian at the end of the season.Hazard has put new contract talks onAccording to The Sun, the two clubs are already in talks over a possible swap deal in the summer.Real Madrid likeif they can have Marco Asensio in exchange for their talented winger.It has emerged that Real Madrid rejected a € 150 million bid from the Premier League last summer and Liverpool are believed to be the club that offered as much to sign the Spaniard.Manchester United are also being linked withwho, however, has a € 700 million release clause.The Red Devils had also been reported to be interested in Gareth Bale, another player Chelsea would be happy to swap with Hazard, Sport.es claims.