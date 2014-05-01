Cesc Fabregas.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has sparked a summer tug of war with Manchester United in an attempt to sign Chelsea midfielder The Sun reveals in an exclusive this morning that the German tactician is planning to beef up his midfield and is getting increasingly anxious that he could lose Brazilian play-maker Philippe Coutinho at the end of the season.

The Merseyside club’s interest comes in the wake of recent reports also linking their bitter north-west rivals Manchester United with a summer move for the 29-year-old Spaniard. Jose Mourinho is a huge admirer of the player and is keen to link up with him at Old Trafford next season.



With AC Milan, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid also in the race for his signature, Fabregas looks set to be one of the hottest names on the transfer market this summer. The former Barcelona and Arsenal man has found a regular starting berth difficult to come by after the arrival of N’Golo Kante last summer. Indeed, he still has two years left to run on his current contract at Stamford Bridge and is likely to cost around £25M.