Liverpool manager on Salah facing Roma: 'It's pretty normal'
23 April at 15:53Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has stressed it is “pretty normal” for players to face their former clubs when asked about the possibility of Mohamed Salah facing AS Roma in the Champions League semi-final.
The Egyptian international left the Serie A outfit and made a switch to Anfield last summer. He has been the standout player for the Reds, which saw him score 41 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions.
“It’s pretty normal. Players changes clubs and managers change clubs a lot. It’s quite special though, because he knows a lot more about them than usual,” Klopp explained in his pre-match press conference.
“He knows all about them and I am sure he is following their season all season. He became the player we have now in Rome, they were all part of his development.
“We are all professionals though and I am sure Italian defenders are famous for not having friendly games.”
Salah’s impressive display for Liverpool saw him win the PFA Player of the Year award on Sunday.
Go to comments