Manchester United and Liverpool are set to go head to head in a bid to land teenage striking sensation Ben Brereton.





The Daily Mirror reported on Wednesday that the Red Devils were preparing a seven figure offer for the 17-year-old Nottingham Forest striker who has yet to make first-team appearance for the club. Today’s edition of The Nottingham Post also states that Liverpool are the latest club to be linked with one of England’s most highly-rated young talents.

Forest have already tied Brereton down to a long-term deal at the City Ground but seem resigned to losing him sooner rather than later with the possibility that he may even depart the Championship side in the January window.

The youngster’s goalscoring exploits for the club’s Under-23 side, where he has scored 15 goals in 20 games, has had scouts queuing up to observe him in action and a bright future looks on the cards for the new boy-wonder of English football.







