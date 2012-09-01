Malcolm. The 19-year-old, who is currently plying his trade in France with Bordeaux, has been kept under close observation by both clubs and both are considering a move at the end of the season.

Reports in The Sun claim that Liverpool and Manchester United are set to lock horns once again this summer in an attempt to sign Brazilian striking sensation. The 19-year-old, who is currently plying his trade in France with Bordeaux, has been kept under close observation by both clubs and both are considering a move at the end of the season.

Despite being under contract at the Ligue 1 side until 2020, Malcolm looks set to move to a bigger club sooner rather than later but there could be a problem for both the Anfield club and the Red Devils with the player recently revealing that he wants to play Champions League football.



With both Premier League clubs fighting to arrive in the top-four this season, the striker, who was named after the civil rights campaigner Malcolm X, explained that; “For me, it's not important which club and which championship I am in.I want to play for a big club, in the Champions League, and win it."