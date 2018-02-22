Liverpool, Mane reveals his relationship with his teammates

Liverpool beat AS Roma 5-2 in the first leg of their UCL clash as Klopp's team are getting ready to face off against Eusebio Di Francesco's team on Wednesday in Rome. Sadio Mane alongside his teammates will have to have another big game in Rome. Mane spoke to the press (via Ansa) as he talked about his relationship with some of his teammates, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" I love to play with teammates that are this good. I have a lot of fun with them and they help me out a lot. We are also big friends outside of the pitch which is great. Our trick is that we like to help each-other out on the pitch. When we play, I always try to serve Mo Salah well as he is having a great season...".



