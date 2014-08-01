Thomas Lemar but the Premier League giants are determined to get the deal over line before Thursday night’s deadline. Spanish sports daily

Liverpool are running out of time to sign Monaco wingerbut the Premier League giants are determined to get the deal over line before Thursday night’s deadline. Spanish sports daily Marca (via The Express) claims that the Reds are sending their medical team over to the principality so they can carry out tests on the 21-year-old.

Liverpool have offered the French champions £74.4M plus Divock Origi and are confident this will be enough to convince Monaco to part with another of their star players. Should the Merseyside club complete the signing they will smash their own transfer record having yesterday agreed to a £48M deal with RB Leipzig for Naby Keita next summer.



With Monaco completing the signings of Stevan Jovetic and Keita Balde over the past 24 hours, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that their arrivals will ease the burden of seeing Lemar depart for the Premier League.