Liverpool midfielder emerges as possible Juventus’ summer target
10 January at 16:20Juventus have set sights on Liverpool midfielder Emre Can whose contract with at Anfield Road expires in summer 2018, according to reports in Italy. The Old Lady is looking for midfield reinforcement, but after the signing of Tomas Rincon, she’s not going to register a new signing in the current transfer window, unless the Serie A giants manage to find an agreement for the imminent arrival of Rodrigo Bentancur from Boca Juniors.
Can is one of Jurgen Klopp’s favourite midfielders as the Germany International has already registered 19 appearances in all competitions with the Reds so far this season.
New contract talks, however, have not been held yet and if Liverpool do not find a new agreement with their midfield star before the end of the season, they could lose him as a free agent in one year time, when Can will have just six months left in his contract with the Reds.
Juventus are also interested in signing Marco Verratti, Corentin Tolisso and Mahmoud Dahoud. The latter is also a transfer target of Liverpool and can leave Borussia Monchengladbach at the end of the season for just € 10 million.
Share on