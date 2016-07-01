Liverpool midfielder heading towards Brazil return
17 January at 16:43Liverpool’s Brazilian midfielder Lucas Leiva, a former Inter target, is heading towards a return to his home country if the report of Rario 98FM is accurate. Many European media, including The Daily Mail, however, report that the 30-year-old prefer to remain in Europe even if he has recently snubbed a move to Inter.
Leiva is not a regular Liverpool starter having only played 797 minutes in all competitions so far this season and Atletico Mineiro are said to be willing to offer him more game time than Liverpool.
The Brazilian playmaker left his home country in 2007 when he switched his old club Gremio to move to Liverpool in a € 10 million move.
The experienced midfielder has 330 appearances with the Reds as well as six goals 18 assists. Jurgen Klopp is reportedly not willing to sell the Brazilian midfielder but he the German boss may be forced to sell him in case Lucas asks to leave the club to get more game time somewhere else.
Share on