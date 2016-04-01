Liverpool midfielder praises Coutinho
16 August at 17:05Liverpool midfielder Emre Can thinks that his teammate Philippe Coutinho is one of the best players in the world but also stresses that it is important for the Reds dressing room to not be affected by the news of his possible departure, according to Goal.
The Brazil international Coutinho handed in a transfer request in order to push through a move to La Liga giants Barcelona, after the Merseyside club rejected all of Barca’s offers so far and stated that they would not be selling one of their best players.
I think it’s no problem for us because nobody speaks in the team about that," Can told reporters when asked about the Coutinho situation.
“Of course, if Philippe stays with us everybody is happy – in my eyes, he's one of the best players in the world.
"But if he goes, if he wants to go then everyone will wish him the best and we have to go again."
