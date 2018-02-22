Liverpool monitor Napoli star
22 February at 17:20Premier League giants Liverpool are monitoring the progress of Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinksi, a man they were after before he joined the Naples based side.
The 23-year-old Zielinski has impressed for the partenopei despite not being a regular starter in the side under Maurizio Sarri. He has made 23 appearances, out of which only five have been starts but the Pole has scored four times too.
CalcioMercato have learnt that while Napoli did beat Liverpool and AC Milan in the race to sign Zielinski back in the summer of 2016, Liverpool are still eyeing his progress with keen interest.
Jurgen Klopp still very much likes him and wants to sign him in the upcoming summer transfer window. They have been watching him for the last few months but an offer would have to be more than the region of 35-40 million euros, if Napoli do let him go.
Sarri recently hailed Zielinski as the 'next De Bruyne' and Aurelio de Laurentiis is keen on keeping him.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
