Liverpool news: Klopp identifies possible replacement of Barça target Coutinho
11 May at 12:59Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho is one of Barcelona’s hot targets for the incoming summer transfer window. The Brazilian is being considered as a possible replacement for Andres Iniesta although Marco Verratti is said to be on top of the blaugrana summer shopping list.
According to various reports in Italy and England, the Reds’ boss Jurgen Klopp is already having a look around the top European leagues to find a possible replacement for the Brazilian star.
A possible replacement for Coutinho would be AS Roma star Mohammed Salah who is contracted with the Serie A giants until 2019. Scorer of 17 goals in all competitions so far this season, the Egypt star is a former Chelsea winger who moved to Fiorentina in January 2014 before joining AS Roma the following summer.
Salah, 24, can cover any attacking position, from support striker to left or right winger. The Egyptian star, 24, would cost Liverpool somewhere around € 30 million, whilst Coutinho may leave Anfield Road for more than € 70 million.
