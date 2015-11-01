Liverpool news: Klopp sends scouts to watch Inter & Man Utd target
19 March at 17:10Liverpool have joined Inter and Manchester United in race to sign AS Roma star Kostas Manolas, The Mirror claims. The British tabloid reports that scouts of the Anfiled hierarchy were spotted at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico to watch the giallorossi’s 2-1 win over Lyon last week.
Manolas’ side win, however, was not enough to make it through the quarter finals of the competition as AS Roma have been eliminated from the competition.
It is understood that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a long time admirer of the Greece International so much so he sent one of his top scouts to monitor the performance of the former Olympiakos star last week.
Manolas has two years left in his contract with AS Roma with the giallorossi who would demand a transfer fee in the region of € 40 million to sell their defensive star in the summer.
According to various reports in Italy, Inter are in pole position to sign the player once the current season ends.
