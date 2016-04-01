Neymar is using his friendship with Liverpool play-maker and fellow countryman Philippe Coutinho to try to instigate a move to Barcelona. The two are close friends and the Anfield man recently explained that Neymar was his idol which makes the chance of playing alongside him a prospect too good to turn down.

Reports also suggest that the blaugrana will take the opportunity of using bitter rivals Real Madrid’s January transfer embargo to steal a march in trying to sign the 24-year-old. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is desperate to keep hold of his best players but stories over Christmas began to emerge that the player was unhappy on Merseyside despite scoring nine times in 18 appearances.



Whilst a move in the new year is highly unlikely given the complexities involved in such a deal, next summer could be a different story and you can bet that Neymar will continue to sell the idea to his good friend.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler